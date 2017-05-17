Golfers 8th In State Tourney

The Sulphur boys held their position at the state tournament on the final day last Tuesday, finishing eighth and capping off one of the better seasons in recent memory at Lincoln Park West Golf Course in Oklahoma City.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” said Sulphur head coach Chase Todd. “Three of our players shot their lowest rounds of the season. We had our two lowest team totals for the year. The boys played their best golf when it counted the most.”

