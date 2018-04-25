Goodman All-Conference

The Sulphur girls golf team had a good showing at the conference tournament last week at Falconhead Golf Course.

Jordan Goodman shot 94 in some windy conditions to make all-conference.

“I thought she battled really well and did some promising things leading up to regionals next week,” said Sulphur head coach Grant Bates.

