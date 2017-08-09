HIGH HOPES

It’s that time again. We are just about three weeks away from the Dogs first game at Purcell, as football has finally returned

Sulphur hit the practice field on Monday, kicking off the 2017 campaign, looking to build off playoff wins from each of the last two seasons, as hopes are high around Bulldog camp.

The Dogs return quite a few players on both sides of the ball, which should make for another deep run in the playoffs.

Recently, we previewed the schedule and now, we will take a look at the offense and defense, as we lead up to the Dogs first game on Aug. 25.

