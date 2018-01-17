Hot Play, Big Wins

The Sulphur boys continued their hot play as of late, as they notched two more conference wins last week, beating up on Lone Grove 72-54 on the road and then grinding out a home win over Comanche 63-60 last Friday.

The Dogs moved to 10-2 and 4-0 in conference play on the year. “We played really well against Lone Grove and I was really proud of the way we played against Comanche,” said Sulphur head coach Chase Todd. “We showed a lot of toughness. It was a really good win for us.”

In the win over Lone Grove, the Dogs were on from the start and shot the ball well all night long. Sulphur led 20-14 after the first quarter, but broke the game open before half.

