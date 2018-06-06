Inkana Run Set Here Saturday

The Inkana Run, a partnership run between the Chickasaw National Recreation Area and the Chickasaw Nation, will be Saturday, June 9. The unsanctioned 1-mile fun run/walk and 5K run will start at 8 a.m. The course will start at Veterans Lake and end on the Chickasaw Cultural Center campus. Participants should park at the Chickasaw Cultural Center, 867 Cooper Memorial Road, and ride the provided shuttle to the starting point. Last shuttle bus will leave at 7:30 a.m.

The $25 entry fee will benefit the Chickasaw Foundation for the Division of Social Services General Education Scholarship. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. at the Chickasaw Cultural Center. For more information, please contact Katie Akerman at katie.akerman@chickasaw.net or 580-399-2658.

