It’s On To The Quarterfinals

And then there were eight. After a slow start and a hardfought first half, Sulphur pulled away from visiting Prague last Friday night in the second round of the Class 3A Playoffs, winning 34-14 and advancing to the quarterfinals. The Dogs will now travel to Sperry this Friday for a quarterfinal matchup against a Pirates squad that is 10-2 and has won three straight.

But on Friday night, the Dogs had quite the stiff test for the first half and into the third quarter. Neither team scored in the first quarter, as the Dogs had trouble finishing off drives and Prague had even more trouble trying to get a first down.

