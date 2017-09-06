Lady Bulldog’s Two Wins Position Them For A Shot At Dist. Title In 2 Weeks

The Sulphur girls got two big wins this past week, setting themselves up for a chance at the district title in a couple of weeks.

The Lady Dogs won over Stratford 8-0 behind a shutout from senior Rilee Duck on Tuesday before winning a huge game at home, 11-9 over Pauls Valley on Thursday.

“We stayed alive with a big win over Pauls Valley,” Gilbert said. “Our girls really came alive and I was proud of the way they played.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/