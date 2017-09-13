Lady Bulldogs Cool Off A Bit After Hot Start

It was a tough week for the Lady Dogs, as they near the end of the regular season and are positioning themselves for playoff seeding.

Sulphur, ranked No. 20 in Class 4A, fell to Class 3A No. 20 Davis 11-10 last Tuesday in a tough loss on the road.

The Lady Dogs traveled to Marietta for the Lake Country Conference Tournament last weekend and won two of three to finish third.

Sulphur (15-7) beat Class 3A No. 18 Tishomingo 2-1 in the opening round in a close win. However, the Lady Dogs fell to Kingston 2-1 in the semifinals.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/