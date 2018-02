It was another great week for the Sulphur girls, as they won both of their games in conference play and continue to pile up the wins as they near the postseason.

Sulphur (14-5) won 70-49 at Madill on Tuesday and beat Marietta at home 44-26 on Friday.

