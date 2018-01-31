Lady Bulldogs Go 2-0 After Losses In Purcell Tourney

The Sulphur girls were perfect last week, finishing 2-0 and rebounding from a couple of tough losses at the Purcell Tournament.

Sulphur beat Dickson 49-44 and Byng 52-36 to moved to 12-5 on the season.

“I was really proud of our girls,” said Toby Todd. “They played hard and tough against Dickson and then really came together to play well on offense in the win over Byng.”

