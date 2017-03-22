Lady Bulldogs Still Perfect

The Sulphur lady Bulldogs continue their stellar start to the young season on Monday, as they beat up on Maud, 11-2, to move to 3-0.

Sulphur had 14 hits as a team in the fourth inning run rule victory over a talented Maud ball club.

The Lady Dogs were stellar on defense, as well, as they committed only one error.

Ashley Bivens led Sulphur at the plate, as she was 3-for-3 with a triple and 3 RBIs.

Savannah Ashford was 2-for-3 with two doubles and 2 RBIs.

Bekkah Turner was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Payton Szalaj was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Ashley Hedemann was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and freshman Makella Mobly was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

