Lady Bulldogs Win Five Of Six

The Sulphur Lady Bulldogs had another strong week, winning five of six games to move their record to 15-5 on the year.

The Lady Dogs fell to Lone Grove 7-2 last Tuesday, but rebounded with five straight wins.

Sulphur beat Tishomingo 13-0 on Thursday, Lindsay 9-1 and Wynnewood 10-0 on Friday and Madill 10-0 in both games on Monday in a double header.

