Lady Dogs Pound LG; Falter Against Comanche

The Sulphur girls continued to play well last week, as they got another conference win over Lone Grove before suffering a tough loss on Friday night at home vs. Comanche.

The Lady Dogs won on the road at Lone Grove 52-39, but fell to No. 4 Comanche on Friday 52-36, without point guard Payton Row, who was out with the flu.

“We executed our game plan very well against Lone Grove and I was proud of our girls,” said Sulphur head coach Toby Todd. “Comanche was a tough matchup for us. They have a 6-foot-5 girl in Misty Dossey and she makes it tough on you.”

