Local Trio Wins Alumni Tourney

A total of 18 three-man teams teed it up last Saturday at the annual Sulphur Alumni Golf Tournament held in honor of the late David Thompson. The tournament, held on the Sulphur-Davis Elks Golf and Country Club course, serves as a fund-raiser for deserving student golfers and is named after Thompson, an avid golfer and supporter of youth activities.

The tournament format was three-person scramble.

The local trio of Michael Jennings, Chase John, and Erik Cleveland scored a one-stroke victory in the tournament’s championship flight with a 16-under-par, 56. Winning second was the team of Grant Bates, Chase Todd and Ty Williams with a 57.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/