Missouri SFD Scores 102 Points On OSD AND LOSES

Imagine scoring 102 points in a football game and LOSING!

That happened last Thursday as the Oklahoma School for the Deaf Indians beat their counterparts from Missouri in a historic game that featured a whopping 226 total points.

OSD players and coaches emerged exhausted but winners in a monumental win over Missouri School for the Deaf, 124 to 102.

“It was an exhausting game to play or coach,” said OSD head coach Lawson Pair. “I was told the referees took a picture of themselves with the scoreboard in the background. Don’t blame them.”

OSD’s scoreboard only goes up to 99 points, so the final tally read, 24 for OSD and 2 for Missouri, far short of the real score.

