Murray County Bash Softball Meet Set In Sulphur, Davis Aug. 17-19

Sulphur and Davis will play host to the Murray County Bash softball tournament which begins a three-day run on Thursday, Aug. 17. Eleven teams will compete for the title.

Teams involved in the meet are Byng, Wynnewood, Lindsay, Holdenville, Davis, Marlow, Konawa, Lexington, Norman North JV, Madill and the Lady Bulldogs.

The games will be held at the Sulphur softball complex and at the Davis field.

Action will get underway first in noon games on Thursday, Aug. 17 between Lindsay and Holdenville in Davis and Konawa and Lexington in Sulphur.

