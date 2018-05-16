OSD Athletes Compete At State Track Meet

SULPHUR, Okla. – The beating spikes on the rough track, the roar of the crowd, the pop of the starting gun and the booming announcements over the loudspeakers mean that it is track season in Oklahoma.

These are sounds that most people have typically experienced, but Emily Cavello and Dylan Evans have never experienced the sounds of the beating spikes, the roaring crowd, the starting gun or the booming announcements.

Both Cavello and Evans are deaf and have found their passions and athletic opportunities at Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Sulphur.

Cavello, a sophomore, and Dylan Evans a junior competed in the Class A state track qualifying rounds at Western Heights High School on Friday and Saturday, May 4-5, 2018.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/