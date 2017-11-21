The Bulldog’s Mason Lance and Drake Leming were named Players of the Week for their performances in Sulphur’s round two Class 3A playoff win over Prague at home last Friday. Lance, a junior, made numerous tackles, broke up passes and had one interception from his strong safety position as the Dogs rolled over Prague.

Leming, a senior defensive end, had three quarterback sacks, pressured the QB all evening long and was in on numerous tackles. The Player of the Week is sponsored by the Sulphur Times-Democrat and Crossway Baptist Church.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/