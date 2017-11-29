Quarterfinal Domination

On third and 17, with 4:20 left in the first quarter, Sperry quarterback Beau Teel dropped back to pass.

He searched downfield for an open receiver – something he did a lot of throughout the course of the night – and just as he let the pass go, Sulphur linebacker Trey Kiser came barreling down the alley towards him.

Seconds later, Teel’s feet were above his head and the ball sailed over the head of his well-covered wideout, as Kiser delivered a huge hit to the opposing signal-caller and forced the Pirates to punt – also, something they did a lot of.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/