Same Stadium, Old Foe

Sulphur has a chance to get back what they felt got away last year, as they will face Kingfisher in the Class 3A State Semifinals this Friday at Edmond Santa Fe High School at 7:00 p.m.

The Dogs (11-1) rolled over Idabel 56-31 last Friday, using a 35-point second quarter run to pull away from the Warriors.

But Kingfisher (9-3) did something similar, as they were down 15-7 to undefeated Berryhill on the road last Friday.

However, the Jackets scored 28 points in the final quarter to win easily over the Chiefs.

And with a powerful offense, the Dogs will have their hands full like they did last year in the same stadium with Beggs.

“They are a really good football team,” said Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon. “They are great on offense and have a lot of good players on defense. They have a strong kicking game too.”

