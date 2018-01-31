SES 3rd Grader And Cheer Team Win First

Parker Wynn, center, and the Oklahoma Outlaws Youth 2 cheer team, placed 1st overall in their division at the Dallas Cowboys Cheer Competition in Dallas, Texas on Saturday January 27. The competition involved thousands of cheerleaders from dozens of gyms across many states. Parker competes for Oklahoma Outlaws in Ardmore and is in first grade at Sulphur Elementary School. She is the daughter of Brittani and Devin Martinez, Davis, and the granddaughter of Jennifer and Kevin Day, Dickson and Linda Martinez, Sulphur. She is also the great granddaughter of Janelle Payne, Davis and Clarinda and Donald “Ducky” Day, Sulphur.

