Show above is the Sulphur High School Girl’s Golf Team and first year head coach Grant Bates. Team members shown, l to r are: Coach Bates, Payton Massey, Jordan Goodman and Kacie West. At inset is Coach Bates and Goodman. Goodman qualified for the state tourney last spring.

