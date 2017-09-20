SHS Cheer Team Headed To State Competition

The Sulphur Bulldogs cheer squad is headed back for more. Earlier this month, the Lady Dogs finished fifth in Class 4A Gameday State - the first year of such competition. And after a runner-up finish last week at regionals, the Dogs are back and will try to finish top five again.

Sulphur is looking for their third straight finish in the top five at the state competition, after placing well in 2015 and finishing fifth last year. State is Saturday at The Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on the campus of the University of Oklahoma. The Dogs will perform at approximately 3:50 p.m. Fans are encouraged to make the trip north and cheer on the Bulldogs

