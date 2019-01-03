THE SPORT’S YEAR IN REVIEW

Bulldogs Settle For Silver Ball

The Bulldog’s Trey Kiser, right, and Sulphur Superintendent Paula Crawford, center, accept the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association silver trophy following the state title game at Western Heights High School last Friday. Presenting the trophy was OSSAA official and a former Sulphur graduate and football player, Todd Dilbeck, left. Sulphur lost its bid for a gold ball, losing to Heritage Hall, 50-14. The trophy is the Bulldog’s second silver ball to be added to the gold balls the team won in 2002 and 2004.

