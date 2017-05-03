STATE BOUND Golfers, Track Team, Softball Team

Sulphur sophomore Jordan Goodman heads to state this week, looking to make her mark in her second straight trip.

Goodman was the lone qualifier for the Lady Dogs this year. She qualified last year, also.

Goodman has been around golf since she was little, taking lessons from former pro Carson Hollis and playing on Team Chickasaw in the summers.

“She has worked really hard at improving,” said Sulphur head coach Grant Bates. “She put in a lot of time this year and it has paid off.”

Goodman will look to have her best showing of the year Wednesday and Thursday at Lake Hefner Golf Club in the 4A State Championships.

