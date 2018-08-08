Student With Local Ties Wins 2nd In National Event

Abigail Jones placed 2nd in the Nation at the USA Track and Field Jr. Olympic Championship this past week in Greensboro, NC in the 11-12 year old division of the discus. She competed against 60 athletes from across the nation with a throw of 103’8”. She also placed 25th in shot-put. These athletes had qualified at regional meets around the country to beat out thousands of others to become eligible for this elite event.

Abigail is the daughter of Sara Megan Donaho-Jones, granddaughter of Bob Donaho and Terri Lannom and great granddaughter of De and Ruth Lannom.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/