Sulphur 7th Grader On National Team

DENVER- Rowdy Standifer, a 7th grade student at Sulphur Middle School, has earned a position on the Oklahoma National Junior Rodeo Team and will be traveling with fellow teammates to Huron, South Dakota, June 24 through June 30 to compete at the 14th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJFHR) in the bullriding competition.

For those wishing to sponsor Rowdy, email Karen at karenjstandifer@ yahoo.com

