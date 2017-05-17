Sulphur Athletes Honored At Annual Banquet May 10

The Sulphur High School Sports Banquet was last week, recognizing a year full of accomplishments from another successful sports season in 2016-2017.

Seniors Savannah Ashford and Cameron Jones were named as the two Bill Lannom Outstanding Female and Male Athletes and given the Jamin Clifton Memorial Scholarship, capping off both stellar careers for the Dogs.

