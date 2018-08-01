Sulphur Softball Player, Former Teammate Compete On National Title Wining Team

Enduring oppressive heat, an area softball team with a little local flavor fought back through the loser’s bracket to win a prestigious national tournament.

Claiming a piece of the hardware were members of the Oklahoma A’s 18 and under Webb team, who won the USSSA South National Championship Bronze Bracket title in McKinney, Texas recently.

One of the team members is a current Sulphur player, Kady Lynch, who is practicing this week for the upcoming season, and the other is a former player, Avery Lowe, who is on the Ardmore Lady Tiger’s team.

