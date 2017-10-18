Sulphur Youth Players Compete On Football Team

A whole host of Sulphur boys completed a season of tackle football for the Lexington Bulldogs and Remington Lowrance cheered on the cheer squad for the team. Players pictured are, from left, Dax Lowrance (water boy) Remington Lowrance, Mavric Lowrance,Ryder Bynum, Louden Gregory, Tenner Gregory, Kallen Parenti, Shaffer Gregory, Donte Harrison, Houston Bynum, Makhi Gray and Korbin Parenti (water boy). Not pictured is Tahj Smith.

