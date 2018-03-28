Tough Stretch Continues, But Dogs Slowly Improving

The Sulphur baseball team continued its’ tough stretch over the weekend, but head coach Corey Cole is encouraged with his team, the leadership and the way the Dogs are improving.

Sulphur (2-11) went to the Harrah Festival over the weekend and fell to Chickasha, 13-5, and Tecumseh, 9-0.

The Dogs fell to Ada 6-2 in district action on Monday evening.

“I thought we played better over the weekend and on Monday,” said Cole. “We played much better than we had been and you can kinda see us starting to put some stuff together.”

Cole spoke about the two games in Harrah and a few difference making dynamics in those games.

