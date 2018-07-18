Trett To Compete In National High School Finals Rodeo

Sulphur High School’s Keagen Trett, a senior to be, has earned a position on the Oklahoma National High School rodeo team and will be traveling with fellow teammates to Rock Springs, Wyo., July 15-21, to compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo. Trett will be competing in the reined cow horse competition.

Featuring more than 1,650 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia and Mexico, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $200,000 in prizes, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $350,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be narned an NHSFR World Champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 - based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds - to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their threeround combined times/scores. Again, this year, the Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch Highschool Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. LIVE broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will air online at www.RidePass.com. Performance times are 7 p.m. on July 15, and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day thereafter

