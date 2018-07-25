True Key For Dog’s Offensively Will Be Up Front

Wed, 07/25/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
“No question, it is the key for us.” --HEAD COACH JIM DIXON
Whitt Carter

DOG’S OFFENSE PREVIEWED

It’s that time again. We are just about a month away from the Dogs first game at Cache, as football is finally nearing a return.

Sulphur will hit the practice on Aug. 6, kicking off the 2018 campaign, looking to build off a state semifinal and 12-2 season last year. And as usual, hopes are certainly high around Bulldog camp.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/

Sulphur Times-Democrat

P.O. Box 131
Sulphur, OK 73086
PH: (580) 622-2102

 