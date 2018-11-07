Two Key Sulphur Players Doubtful As Dogs Host Perkins-Tryon On Friday

The Sulphur Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season last Friday with a 27-14 win over Pauls Valley and now shift their attention to the playoffs.

That win gave the Dogs the District 3A-4 championship. It is the Dogs’ 16th district title and second in a row.

“I’m really proud of the kids,” Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon said. “They have done a great job and being 9-1 is very good. We have beaten some good teams but we have to put it behind us.”

