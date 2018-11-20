Two Storied Programs Go To Battle Friday

Sulphur and Kingfisher will square off this week in the semifinals of the Class 3A State Playoffs at Edmond Santa Fe High School at 7:00 p.m.

The two storied programs will be looking to punch their ticket to the state finals.

For the Dogs, it would be the first state final appearance since 2004. Sulphur went on a historic run in 2002-2004, finishing with two state championships, one runner up and a 41-2 record.

One of those two losses was to Kingfisher in the 2003 Class 3A State Championship at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma.

