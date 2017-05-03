We’re Back
They’re back. The Sulphur softball slow pitch team will be making its third straight appearance at the Class 5A State Tournament this week.
The Lady Dogs, ranked No. 7, finished runner-up in last week’s regional tournament and will play this morning at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City at 10 a.m. vs. No. 4 Prague.
“I’m just really proud of our girls,” said Sulphur head coach Heath Gilbert. “They continue to play well at the right time and going back for a third year in a row, it’s special.”
The Lady Dogs had to work to get to their third straight, however. Sulphur (28-8) lost the opening round to Lexington 8-7, but Gilbert’s squad didn’t worry.
