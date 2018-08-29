Young Dogs Open In Loss To Cache

It wasn’t the start to the season the Dogs had hoped for.

In the season opener last Friday night at Cache, the host Bulldogs got on the board just under a minute into the game and Sulphur was never able to get back in front, as they fell to Cache 35-12.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/