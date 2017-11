Youth Wrestlers Compete In Lawton

Sulphur’s youth wrestlers competed in the Battle of the Ring in Lawton on November 18. Those winning place medals included, from left, back row, Maddax Mobly (Div. 3, 76lbs.) 1st place, (Div. 4, 76 lbs.) 2nd place; Clete Gilbert (Div. 3, 110/120 lbs.) 4th place; Cade Gilbert (Div. 4, 88 lbs.) 1st place; Eathin Kennedy (Div .4, 130/140lbs.) 3rd place; Austin Garrett (Div. 4, 92 lbs.) 4th place.

Front row, Jimmy Baker (Novice Div. 2, 70lbs.) 3rd place and (Open Div. 2, 70 lbs.) 4th place; Noah Heitland (Div. 2, 64lbs.) 2nd place and (Div. 3, 64 lbs.) 3rd place; Ayler Dixon (Div. 2, 58 lbs.) 3rd place; Jesse Combes (Open and Novice Div. 2, 52 lbs.) 4th place and Jett Gilbert (Div. 2, 55 lbs., 4th place.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/