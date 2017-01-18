Counterfeit Money Circulating In Area

Counterfeit money is showing up in several local and area stores, according to Sgt. Veronica Medina of the Sulphur Police Department. Medina said a number of bills in the $20 and $100 denomination have been passed in local stores. She said some are obvious fakes while others are “somewhat believable” and look authentic. The increase in fake money has been on the upswing since December, she said.

