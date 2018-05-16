92 Seniors To Graduate On Friday

Ninety-two Sulphur High School seniors will cross the stage at Agee Field this Friday during the school’s annual commencement exercises. The event will begin at 8:00 p.m.

The exercises will begin with the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” to be performed by the Sulphur High band as seniors walk to their seats next to the podium. That will be followed by the invocation to be given by Easton Snow, class vice president.

