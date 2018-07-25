Artesian Hotel To Celebrate Fifth Anniversary Of Rebirth

The Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its rebirth with a 1920s-inspired party set for Thursday, Aug. 2.

The party will feature a “Great Gatsby” theme and will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. in the hotel lobby, featuring celebratory cupcakes and live piano music. The festivities are set for exactly five years to the day that the new Artesian opened its doors – on Aug. 2, 2013.

