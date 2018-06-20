Artesian Hotel To Host Big Independence Day Event

Fireworks will fill the sky in downtown Sulphur at The Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa’s fourth annual Independence Day celebration.

This year’s event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, along Muskogee Street.

“It’s a pleasure for us to celebrate this wonderful holiday with our community and provide a fun evening to area residents and our guests,” said Justin Williams, Artesian area general manager. “We are proud of our great nation and we hope many visitors will join us to celebrate Independence Day.”

