Assistant DA Pyle Resigns Amid Controversial Rape Plea Deal
Wed, 02/07/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
13-Year Old Girl Attacked At Church Camp In 2016
An assistant prosecutor is out of a job and controversy continues to swirl around a plea agreement in a Murray County rape case.
Last Wednesday, Murray County Assistant District Attorney David Pyle resigned his post two days after news became public of a plea deal between the state and Benjamin Lawrence Petty, 36, of Spencer.
