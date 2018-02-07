Assistant DA Pyle Resigns Amid Controversial Rape Plea Deal

Wed, 02/07/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
13-Year Old Girl Attacked At Church Camp In 2016

An assistant prosecutor is out of a job and controversy continues to swirl around a plea agreement in a Murray County rape case.

Last Wednesday, Murray County Assistant District Attorney David Pyle resigned his post two days after news became public of a plea deal between the state and Benjamin Lawrence Petty, 36, of Spencer.

 

