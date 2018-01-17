Commissioners OK Pipeline

Murray County Commissioners approved an application for a liquid natural gas pipeline to be run through parts of Murray County. The action came at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Targa So. OK NGL Pipeline, LLC presented the applications to the board requesting to bore under 10 roadways in Murray County to install a 12-inch pipeline for liquid gas. The line will start somewhere in the Velma area and run to the Coalgate area before heading south to Houston. The line will run under four roadways in District 3 and six roadways in District 2. The county will be compensated $1,000 for each roadway crossing.

In other board action, Colt Williams, District 2 Commissioner, will serve the next year as chairman of the board and Kent McKinley, District 1 will serve as vice-chairman.

