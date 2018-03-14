Firemen Battle RV, Grass Fires On Interstate 35

Wed, 03/14/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
No Injuries Reported In Saturday Incidents

Sulphur, Davis and other area fire departments kept busy last Saturday afternoon battling a number of grass fires near Turner Falls and an RV fire on Interstate 35 in the Arbuckle Mountains.

According to local reports, a number of fires broke out along and near I-35 between the 47 and 55-mile markers.

 

