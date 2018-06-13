June Artist Of The Month Named At Reception

The Artists of the Arbuckles celebrated their choice of Artist of the Month at an evening reception in the Rusty Nail Winery Wednesday, June 6. The artist is Rebecca Edwards Marical.

A large number of guests enjoyed this versatile artist’s works along with wine and conversation at the come and go reception.

Marical works in a variety of media, including photography and wood staining in addition to acrylic painting. In her more than 10-year artistic career, she even has worked in film productions.

