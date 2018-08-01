Local Woman Dies In Accident

A Sulphur woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident on a Johnston County road, north of Mill Creek, on July 25, officials have confirmed.

The woman was not immediately identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, but local officials confirmed her identity as Jessica Rene Arles, 22.

Troopers said the deceased victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Trevor A Pace, 24, Guthrie, who was driving on Stinson Rd, .7 miles west of S.H. 1, 4 miles north of Mill Creek, when his vehicle left the road and overturned about 2:26 p.m.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/