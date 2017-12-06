Many Gather For Park’s Candlelight Tour In Flower Park

Last Friday and Saturday nights saw the 3rd annual Historic Candlelight Tours in the Chickasaw National Recreation Area. The event took place with “skits” presented along walking paths in the Platt Historic District of the park.

The beloved event returned to the park in 2015 for the first time since 2008. This year’s tours enjoyed near-perfect weather.

