Money, Drugs Seized After Traffic Stops, Home Search

A man with a 78-page criminal history, 10 aliases, five birth dates and two Social Security numbers was jailed after lawmen found nearly five pounds of what is believed to be cocaine in his vehicle.

He also had with a large amount of cash. According to a Murray County Sheriff’s Office report, Manuel Rodriguez, 31, Oakland, Iowa, was pulled over for speeding as he drove north on I-35 at mile marker 52 just after midnight on June 3.

