Nostalgia Reigns As Museum Observes Centennial Event

Volunteers and guests celebrated the Centennial Year of the Arbuckle Historical Society’s Museum building downtown on Sunday, Dec. 3. The Open House was well-attended as guests toured the many rooms at the building that once functioned as Sulphur’s civic center, housing the City Hall, Fire Station, Police and jail.

The building was constructed in 1917. After the new City Hall complex was built and city offices moved, the historical society turned the building on Muskogee Avenue into a museum.

